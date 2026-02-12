Kansas State fans have hit a breaking point following their disappointing 10-13 start to the season.

During Wednesday night’s game against Cincinnati, several Kansas State fans were spotted wearing bags on their heads. Since the Wildcats made a run to the Elite Eight in head coach Jerome Tang‘s first season (2022-23), they are just 45-45 over the past three seasons. They were knocked out of the NIT First Round in 2024, failed to make the NCAA Tournament in 2025, and look poised to miss the NCAA Tournament once again in 2026.

A few of the bags read ‘We ain’t got dudes’, ‘Anybody got $18,675,000 (referencing Tang’s buyout)’, ‘Donors save us’, and ‘Carl Ice (prominent K-State booster) save us’.

Some Kansas State fans are wearing bags on their heads tonight. pic.twitter.com/RSUeCFbDKA — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 12, 2026

Speaking after Kansas State’s five-point loss to West Virginia on Jan. 27, Tang framed the Wildcats’ struggles as one of instability rather than effort or preparation. As the program’s “CEO,” Tang said his responsibility is to build a sustainable, competitive roster. That’s something he believes has been undermined by an ever-changing regulatory landscape.

“I ain’t figured that out yet, because they keep changing the rules on me,” Tang said. “There are three guys that should be on my roster right now that are not on my roster because the rules change.”

Jerome Tang, Kansas State will post third consecutive sub-20 win season

Moreover, Tang stressed that those missing players are separate from injuries, suggesting Kansas State has been caught in limbo while other programs benefit from legal gray areas. His comments came amid widespread controversy after Alabama was allowed to bring center Charles Bediako back to Tuscaloosa after previously departing for the NBA, a situation that has since seen Bediako ruled ineligible following a five-game return.

“If we can bring G-League players, I want to do it,” Tang added. “If they’re going to allow it, let’s all do it. Or stop everybody from doing it. Just give me some consistent rules, and we’ll get it done.”

If the Wildcats fail to defeat Wes Miller‘s Cincinnati Bearcats Wednesday night, they would fall to 10-14 on the season. They would have lost 10 of their last 11 games, while Jerome Tang‘s record at K-State would sink under .500 (45-46).

Things don’t get any easier for Kansas State this season either, as it still has matchups against No. 3 Houston, No. 16 Texas Tech, and No. 9 Kansas looming over its final seven regular season games. Unable to make up 10 wins in eight games, Kansas State has now posted three consecutive sub-20 win seasons for the sixth time in its past seven seasons.

This stat is surely damning, and the fans have certainly had enough in Manhattan.