Following his arrest last week, Kansas State graduate assistant coach Mark Vital was never charged with domestic battery, the Topeka Capital-Journal’s Wyatt Wheeler reported. He was charged with one count of disorderly conduct.

Vital was arrested Feb. 9 for “domestic battery; knowing rude physical contact with a family member or dating relationship,” according to the Riley County Police Department. The media arrest report was no longer available online as of Wednesday afternoon.

Riley County District Attorney Barry Wilkerson told the Capital-Journal that Vital was not charged with domestic battery. Instead, he and a woman who was also arrested that night were both charged with disorderly conduct following a review of the incident.

“We filed the charges based on what the evidence showed,” Wilkerson said, via the Capital-Journal. “He’s never been charged with anything but disorderly conduct.”

After Vital’s arrest, K-State released a statement confirming the school was aware of the situation. He also is not participating in any team activities in the meantime.

“We are aware of Mark Vital’s arrest on Sunday night,” the school said. “He has been removed from all team responsibilities until the judicial process runs its course.”

Vital is in his first season at Kansas State as a graduate assistant coach. He previously played at Baylor, where now-former K-State coach Jerome Tang was an assistant, and starred for the 2021 NCAA championship team.

Vital played from 2017-21 at Baylor before going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft. He finished his college career with 6.4 points per game, 6.4 rebounds per game, 1.8 assists per game, shot 47.1% from the floor and added 1.1 steals per game and nearly a block per game.

In addition to winning a title, Vital was a third-team All-Big 12 selection in 2019-20. He was also a three-time member of the Big 12 All-Defensive Team member.

Kansas State is coming off a 90-74 victory over Baylor on Tuesday in the program’s first game after announcing Tang’s dismissal. Matthew Driscoll is currently serving as interim head coach, and Tuesday’s win snapped a six-game losing streak. It was also the Wildcats’ second victory in Big 12 play this season.

Nick Kosko contributed.