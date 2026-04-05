Kansas State guard Abdi Bashir Jr. plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress. Bashir was the Wildcats’ second-leading scorer during the 2025-26 season.

He averaged 13.2 points per game, though, he only played in 18 games this season due to injury. He was a sharp-shooter from deep, logging 44.4% from the 3-point line this season.

However, he hasn’t suited up since the middle of January after undergoing successful surgery to repair a stress fracture in his foot. Former head coach Jerome Tang said that he’d miss 4-6 weeks but was unable to find his way back on the court before the season ended.

A junior, he spent one season in Manahttan after playing his first two seasons of college basketball for Monmouth. The Omaha, NE native scored 20.6 points per game during his sophomore season.

Bashir did have to take a back seat to the scoring prowess of PJ Haggerty (23.4 ppg) at Kansas State, which altered the way he was used at his previous stop. Instead of being the primary ball-handler, Bashir was used as a 3-point specialist.

This led to his 3-point percentage to increase roughly 6% from his time at Monmouth, which isn’t surprising given the amount of 3 pointers he takes. Of his 190 shots total the season — 151 of them were from deep. He cashed in on 67 of those.

In turn, a major change in his game was the amount of free throws he took after making the jump to Kansas State. Bashir shot 16 free throws all season compared to 106 the year before. This dropped his free throw percentages exactly 20% from the previous season despite missing only five free throws all season (11-16, 68.8%).

Also different was the amount of shots he took in general. He shot 332 3-pointers as a sophomore at Monmouth and 589 shot attempts overall that season, scoring 95 buckets within the arc across 33 games. Fast forward to Kansas State, and he took 39 2-pointer all season long.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.