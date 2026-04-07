Kansas State guard PJ Haggerty enters NCAA transfer portal

Kansas State guard PJ Haggerty has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Jamie Shaw. He spent one season with the program.

In 31 games last season, Haggerty averaged 23.4 points per game, 5.3 rebounds per game, 3.8 assists per game, shot 48.9% from the floor and 35.1% from three-point range. Haggerty has also spent a year each with TCU, Tulsa and Memphis in his career. He’ll now search for the fifth school of his career in his final year of eligibility.

As a member of the Class of 2022, Haggerty was a three-star recruit out of Crosby (Texas) High, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 14 overall prospect in the state, the No. 23 combo guard in the class and the No. 151 overall prospect in the class.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!

PJ Haggerty on the move again as Kansas State reshapes roster

Haggerty was not the only Wildcat to hit the portal. Fellow guard Abdi Bashir Jr. also planned to go in and explore his options.

He averaged 13.2 points per game, though, he only played in 18 games this season due to injury. He was a sharp-shooter from deep, logging 44.4% from the 3-point line this season.

However, he hasn’t suited up since the middle of January after undergoing successful surgery to repair a stress fracture in his foot. Former head coach Jerome Tang said that he’d miss 4-6 weeks but was unable to find his way back on the court before the season ended.

A junior, he spent one season in Manahttan after playing his first two seasons of college basketball for Monmouth. The Omaha, NE native scored 20.6 points per game during his sophomore season.

Bashir did have to take a back seat to the scoring prowess of PJ Haggerty (23.4 ppg) at Kansas State, which altered the way he was used at his previous stop. Instead of being the primary ball-handler, Bashir was used as a 3-point specialist.