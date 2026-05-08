Kansas State transfer guard Abdi Bashir Jr. has committed to LSU, On3’s Joe Tipton reports. LSU will mark Bashir Jr.’s third program in four seasons. He was the No. 125-ranked player in On3’s Transfer Portal Rankings.

Bashir Jr. played his first two collegiate seasons at Monmouth (2023-2025) and spent last season at Kansas State. Across 84 career games (50 starts), the Omaha native boasts career averages of 13.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists

He becomes LSU‘s third addition out of the Transfer Portal, joining former Kentucky forward Mouhamed Dioubate and former Michigan State guard Divine Ugochukwu. LSU also hauled in international center Márcio Santos, who has been playing for Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel.

Abdi Bashir Jr. will be a key member of new head coach Will Wade‘s first team of his second tenure with the program. He was hired to replace Matt McMahon after spending one season as the head coach at NC State.

Will Wade returns to LSU for second stint with the program this season

Wade took the Wolfpack to the First Four of the 2026 NCAA Tournament in his lone season in Raleigh. His arrival came after two seasons at McNeese State, where he went 50-9 during that time and took the Cowboys to their second-ever Round of 32 appearance during his debut season in 2024-25.

Wade was previously the head coach at LSU from 2017-22 and took the Tigers to three NCAA Tournaments. However, in March 2022, LSU fired him after receiving a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA related to alleged recruiting violations. Wade received a two-year show-cause as a result of the investigation and served a 10-game suspension upon his hiring at McNeese.

Rumors swirled about whether Wade could return to LSU even though McMahon, who replaced him in 2022, was still in the role. McMahon’s future came into question during the 2025-26 season as the Tigers went 15-17 overall, including 3-15 in SEC play, to miss the NCAA Tournament again in his fourth year at the helm.

The former coach, indeed, did return to Baton Rouge and looks to lead LSU back to relevance in the college basketball landscape as soon as this season.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.