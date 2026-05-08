Kansas State transfer guard Abdi Bashir Jr. commits to LSU

Kansas State transfer guard Abdi Bashir Jr., one of the best shooters in the portal, has committed to LSU, he told On3.



The 6-foot-7 junior averaged 13.2 points per game this season while shooting 44.4% from three. He led the Wildcats in made three-pointers with 67, despite being limited to just 18 games due to injury.

As a sophomore last season at Monmouth, Bashir was one of the country’s top scorers, averaging 20.1 points per game while knocking down 127 three-pointers.

He becomes Will Wade’s fourth commitment this offseason since returning to Baton Rouge, joining Kentucky transfer forward Mouhamed Dioubate, international big man Marcio Santos, and Michigan State transfer guard Divine Ugochukwu.

Wade led LSU from 2017-2022 before being fired due to recruiting violations. He then accepted the head coaching job at McNeese, leading the Cowboys to back-to-back Southland titles and the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament win.

After two seasons at McNeese, Wade took the NC State job, leading the Wolfpack to a 20-14 overall record and a First Four appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Following the season, LSU parted ways with Matt McMahon, paving the way for Wade’s return to Baton Rouge.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.