Kansas transfer PF Bryson Tiller's top schools revealed after entering portal

After entering the transfer portal this week, Kansas forward Bryson Tiller’s recruitment is starting to take shape. Four schools are standing out as of Wednesday, according to The Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman.

Michigan, Arizona, Miami and Missouri have emerged as Tiller’s top schools, Goodman reported. He entered the portal earlier this week after a strong freshman season at Kansas as he helped the Jayhawks reach the Round of 32. He currently ranks as the No. 48 overall player and No. 10-ranked power forward transfer so far this cycle, according to the On3 Industry Transfer Rankings.

Tiller averaged 7.9 points and 6.1 rebounds, along with 1.3 blocks, while playing in all 35 games for KU this past year. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Tiller put together one of his best games in a win over Arizona during the regular season. He scored 18 points to go with eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks as the Jayhawks got a home win over the top-ranked Wildcats to continue Bill Self’s winning streak on “Big Monday.”

Bryson Tiller is one of five Kansas players to hit the transfer portal when the window opened this week. His frontcourt mate Flory Bidunga also hit the open market following his sophomore season in Lawrence. On3’s Joe Tipton reported Bidunga will also test the NBA Draft waters.

Bidunga took a leap forward in 2025-26 as he took on a starting role at Kansas. He averaged 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.6 blocks across 35 appearances, including 34 starts. Those numbers all took noticeable leaps from his freshman campaign in 2024-25.

Upon his arrival at KU, Bidunga averaged 5.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game last season. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Kansas finished with a 24-11 overall record this past season while also going 12-6 in Big 12 play. The Jayhawks then became a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament and fell to St. John’s in the Round of 32 on a buzzer-beating layup from Dylan Darling, which sent the Red Storm to the Sweet Sixteen.

After the season, questions swirled around Self’s future with the program amid rumors of retirement and after comments about his health following the season-ending loss to St. John’s. However, he announced his plans to remain on the sidelines next year, ending the speculation that he could walk away.