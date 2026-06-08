Kansas vs. Oklahoma weather delay: Super Regional Game 2 suspended

Game 2 of the Super Regional between Kansas and Oklahoma has been suspended due to weather. The game will resume on Monday, with a start time not yet announced.

Oklahoma was leading Kansas 8-1 in the bottom of the third inning when the game was put on hold. The Sooners are leading the series 1-0 and need just one more victory to clinch a spot in the College World Series.

⛈️ GAME SUSPENDED ⛈️



Tonight's game has been suspended. We will provide a start time for tomorrow when it's determined. pic.twitter.com/ANIwLOPXTo — Kansas Baseball (@KUBaseball) June 8, 2026

In Game 1, Oklahoma took down Kansas 8-1. The Sooners hit three home runs, and pitcher Cord Rager allowed just one hit in six innings.

Oklahoma’s run in the playoffs has been surprising considering how the team played during the regular season. They tallied a 14-16 record in SEC play and went 9-11 on the road.

In the SEC Tournament, Oklahoma was bounced in the first round after falling to LSU 2-6. But the team found its groove in the Atlanta Regional, beating The Citadel and Georgia Tech twice to advance to the Super Regionals.

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“Offensively, this is the best the Sooners have played all season,” On3’s Eddie Radosevich said. “A team that seemingly couldn’t hit a ball out of the ballpark has completely flipped its fortunes. They’ve hit 28 home runs in the last 11 games. They scored 49 runs on 66 hits in its Atlanta Regional stunner, punctuated by Dayton Tockey’s walk-off to send Oklahoma into its weekend trip to Kansas.”

Oklahoma is no stranger to success in baseball. The team has won the College World Series twice and has reached the tournament for the last five years. The last time Oklahoma reached the College World Series was in 2022, and the team lost in the finals to Ole Miss.

Kansas entered the tournament ranked No. 15 in the country. The Jayhawks entered the tournament winners of the Big 12 regular-season and tournament championships. Kansas went on to host its regional and defeated Northeastern and Arkansas twice to get closer to the College World Series.

Kansas is looking to reach the College World Series for the second time in program history. This is already one of the Jayhawks’ most successful seasons, with two conference titles and a second regional championship.