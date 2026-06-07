Kansas vs. Oklahoma weather delay: When NCAA Tournament Super Regional game will resume

Weather will impact the start of the Super Regional game between Kansas and Oklahoma on Sunday evening. The teams announced the delay about 30 minutes before anticipated first pitch.

“Tonight’s game will not begin on time due to weather,” a Kansas press release read. “We will provide updates as they become available.”

Oklahoma leads the series 1-0 after winning the opening game of the Lawrence Super Regional. The Sooners rallied to win 8-1, powered by home runs from three different players and a gem on the mound by Cord Rager.

Kansas will need to rally if it hopes to keep its season alive tonight in front of the home fans. When that will be remains to be seen. On3 will provide updates on the status of the Super Regional contest when they become available.

UPDATE, 5:51 p.m. ET: “There is lightning within 8 miles of Hoglund Ballpark and we must clear the stadium,” Kansas reported. “We will provide an update when the ballpark reopens to fans.”

In the meantime, you can check out how the other Super Regional contests are going. Many have already gone final, with teams punching their tickets to Omaha.

Morgantown Super Regional

Friday, June 5

Game 1: No. 16 West Virginia 12, Cal Poly 2

Saturday, June 6

Game 2: No. 16 West Virginia 17, Cal Poly 1

West Virginia advances to College World Series

Troy Super Regional

Friday, June 5

Game 1: Troy 12, Little Rock 2

Saturday, June 6

Game 2: Troy 7, Little Rock 2

Troy advances to College World Series

Chapel Hill Super Regional

Friday, June 5

Game 1: USC 9, No. 5 North Carolina 5

Saturday, June 6

Game 2: No. 5 North Carolina 4, USC 0

Sunday, June 7

Game 3: No. 5 North Carolina 4, USC 3

North Carolina advances to College World Series

Auburn Super Regional

Friday, June 5

Game 1: Ole Miss 6, No. 4 Auburn 4

Saturday, June 6

Game 2: Ole Miss 5, No. 4 Auburn 3

Ole Miss advances to College World Series

Lawrence Super Regional

Saturday, June 6

Game 1: Oklahoma 8, No. 15 Kansas 1

Sunday, June 7

Game 2: No. 15 Kansas vs. Oklahoma, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, June 8

Game 3: No. 15 Kansas vs. Oklahoma, TBD (TBD)

Tuscaloosa Super Regional

Saturday, June 6

Game 1: No. 7 Alabama 8, St. John’s 0

Sunday, June 7

Game 2: No. 7 Alabama vs. St. John’s, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

Monday, June 8

Game 3: No. 7 Alabama vs. St. John’s, TBD (TBD)

Austin Super Regional

Saturday, June 6

Game 1: No. 6 Texas 11, No. 11 Oregon, 3

Sunday, June 7

Game 2: No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Oregon, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, June 8

Game 3: No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Oregon, TBD (TBD)

Athens Super Regional

Saturday, June 6

Game 1: No. 3 Georgia 13, No. 14 Mississippi State 12

Sunday, June 7

Game 2: No. 3 Georgia 11, No. 14 Mississippi State 9

Georgia advances to College World Series