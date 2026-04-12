Texas boasted a 5-3 lead against Oklahoma on Sunday as the two teams entered the seventh inning. Alas, the Longhorns allowed the Sooners to tie the game with two runs in the top of the seventh, while failing to score in the back half of the inning.

In turn, the two top-five teams tumbled into extra innings and Oklahoma didn’t lose its momentum. In the top of the eighth inning, the Sooners secured their first lead of the game after Kai Minor batted in a run with a single to right field.

The ending seemed appropriate, considering Oklahoma had won the first two games of the weekend series. Nonetheless, Texas refused to yield. Longhorns pinch hitter Hannah Wells evened the score in the bottom of the eighth inning with a solo shot to left field.

when in doubt, Katie Stewart it out 🤘#HookEm pic.twitter.com/DTUbn7ZkMR — Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) April 12, 2026

Then, with a teammate already on base, Texas first base-woman Katie Stewart stepped up to home plate. After taking two balls, Stewart took advantage of a pitch down the middle and crushed a two-run bomb over the left field fence.

Stewart knew the ball was gone as soon as it came off her bat. She slammed her bat into the dirt and turned to her teammates to celebrate before trotting around the bases. Naturally, her fellow Longhorns waited to greet her back at home plate.

The incredible hit was nothing new for Katie Stewart, who boasts a team-high 22 home runs this season. Moreover, Stewarts 22 HRs are tied for the third-most in the country. With the victory, Texas improved to 33-6 overall and 10-5 in conference play this season.

The Longhorns are hungry to repeat after winning national championship for the first time in program history last season. During an appearance on SEC Now this past week, Texas head coach Mike White raved about Stewart’s ability.

“She’s just giving that steady at-bat right now, protecting Reese Atwood,” White said. “Obviously, she’s the name that a lot of people look at. But, they can’t really pitch around Reese to get Stewie, because she’s just hot right now swinging the bat extremely well and just getting stronger from year to year.

“I just love the way she’s swinging it. She’s hitting all types of pitching. So, it’s been a big plus for us.”

Texas will look to build on its momentum when it squares off against Georgia on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT. The game will air live on ESPN+.