Keith Carter: Ole Miss could sue former players Princewill Umanmielen, Devin Harper over LSU transfer, unpaid buyout

Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter is reportedly considering taking two former Rebels football players to court in an effort to recoup buyout payments that have yet to be received. Ole Miss is weighing its legal options regarding buyouts owed by LSU football players Princewill Umanmielen and Devin Harper after both transferred to Baton Rouge in January, according to the Clarion Ledger.

“That would be an option, going and asking a court to get that money for you,” Carter told the Clarion Ledger on July 10. “Contracts are with the players. LSU could pay that on behalf of the players. So we’re kind of exploring all of that right now.”

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Both Umanmielen and Harper reportedly still owe Ole Miss’ athletic department contractually-obligated buyouts after both signed revenue-sharing agreements to remain in Oxford prior to ultimately following ex-Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin to LSU this offseason. Earlier this month, On3‘s Ben Garrett of OMSpirit reported LSU has yet to pay nearly $1 million in buyouts, including approximately $407,000 for Harper and $590,000 for Umanmielen. When pressed on those figures, Carter reportedly declined to get into specific dollar amounts, but acknowledged their losses were significant.

“I don’t really want to comment on that,” Carter told the Clarion Ledger. “It was significant. They were good players.”

Umanmielen, a rising senior, was On3’s top-rated EDGE transfer in the portal in January, while Harper was the portal’s No. 3-rated interior offensive lineman after a promising true freshman season in Oxford. Two other former Ole Miss players also transferred to LSU were veteran linebacker TJ Dottery, a former Clemson transfer, and former four-star receiver Winston Watkins Jr.

Should it ultimately file suit, Ole Miss would join a growing list of athletic departments that have sought legal recourse to recover rev-share buyouts from transferred players. Cincinnati is still engaged in a $1 million lawsuit with former quarterback Brendan Sorsby, who transferred to Texas Tech in January before his gambling history was uncovered, leading to the NCAA issuing a permanent eligibility ban against him.

FAU also sued four former football players that transferred from the program in an effort to recoup tens of thousands of dollars in “liquidated damages” on May 18, according to TapInto Boca Raton. FAU claimed former Owls players Zion Paret, Gemari Sands, Tyler Stolsky and Asaad Waseem were in breach of their rev-share contracts signed last year when they transferred in January.

Duke and Oregon are among the other Power Four programs have also taken legal recourse with their former players.