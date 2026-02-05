There are not many college basketball programs that have seen the type of success in recent years that the Houston Cougars have seen. And yet, head coach Kelvin Sampson appears to be finding that success despite not having a strong NIL funding budget. At least, that is how he sees things.

Since joining the Big 12 ahead of the 2023-24 season, Houston is a combined 87-12 overall, 32-5 in league play, and has earned back-to-back No. 1 seeds, including going as far as the national title game last year. But after a 79-55 win over UCF on Wednesday night, Sampson went into a long rant about NIL, where he claimed that Houston is a “poor” athletic department when it comes to NIL funding.

“We participate in the NIL, just like everybody else. We know what our kids’ market value is. Trust me, they’re not starving here. They’re getting exactly what the market is for them,” Sampson said. “But, you know, we have a very poor athletic department. We’re poor. You know, we were poor when I got here and we’re still poor. We probably have the lowest budget of anybody in Power Four, you know? And, you know, the way our recruiting is going, we have to stop at some point, because we don’t have enough money to keep bringing in many good players. That’s not easy for us to do.”

Back in February of 2024, Houston’s NIL collective — LinkingCoogs — agreed to a six-figure deal with Loot8, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. Loot8 earned revenue by taking a 10% fee on all transactions, including subscriptions to creator passports and sales of digital collectibles, according to Nakos’ reporting.

Houston’s 2025 recruiting class ranked third in America with an average NIL valuation of $1.3 million, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. The 2026 class of Arafan Diane and Ikenna Alozie is currently sixth in the country per Rivals, with an average NIL value of $431,000.

“When people ask about recruiting — teams that have the best recruiting classes usually have the most money. That’s the way it is today,” Sampson said. “You know, we signed Ikenna and Arafan early. A lot of these kids we have will come back. But who knows what else we’ll sign? Depends how much money we have. It’s not about who do we want to sign? It’s who can we afford to sign? And even though we’ve been doing this NIL thing, it still feels funny for me to even say that. It’s like a culture shock that’s coming out of my mouth, because for so many years it’s illegal to do that, but it’s legal now. That’s why they call it NIL. Now it’s legal.”

Despite Sampson’s claims of poor NIL funding, Houston seems to be finding success. The Cougars improved to 20-2 overall and 8-1 in Big 12 play with the win over UCF. On3’s James Fletcher has Houston as a No. 2 seed in his latest Bracketology predictions.