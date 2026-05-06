Kenneth Walker is ready to play with 'baller' Patrick Mahomes, talks Oral-B partnership

Kenneth Walker is ready to do big things with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. On3 recently spoke to the reigning Super Bowl MVP and asked him about playing with Mahomes this fall.

“I’m super excited. He’s a baller, a competitor,” Kenneth Walker told On3. “He want to win. So you always want somebody like that in your corner on your team. So I’m excited to go to war with him.”

Patrick Mahomes is working his way back to the lineup after suffering a torn ACL in December. The expectation is that Mahomes, a three-time Super Bowl champion, will be ready for the start of the season, and he will have Walker in the backfield, a running back who rushed for over 1,000 yards last season and helped the Seahawks win the Super Bowl.

Walker also discussed how things have been in his first few weeks in Kansas City. “It’s been great. We getting into Week 3,” Walker stated. “First two weeks was really just a lot of conditioning, lifting, getting your body right. And then Phase 2. We’re on the field with the coaches now, and really learning the plays, and I know what to expect now on the field, so you can just go out there and ball.”

What Kenneth Walker does to ‘look good’ and ‘feel good’

In addtion to preparing for the 2026 season with the Chiefs, Walker has partnered with Oral-B, the official toothbrush of the NFL. The former Michigan State star is one of the featured player ambassadors, showcasing the iO Series Electric Toothbrush.

“Since growing up, I’ve been real big into my oral care and hygiene,” Walker said. “So I feel like that’s what really sold me on that partnership. And a lot of people overlook how important it is to take care of your oral care, and it can have an effect on different parts of your body.”

Walker also revealed that brushing his teeth is part of his pregame routine. “I feel like that’s just a part of my routine, brushing before the game, I mean, when I wake up,” he said. “Then have a smoothie, or if I don’t feel like drinking a smoothie that day, I just go to the facility, getting dressed, and then brush my teeth. And they always talk about look good, feel good. So I feel like that has an important role in my success.”

