Kenneth Walker talks Michigan State, says he's 'always supporting' Spartans

Before Kenneth Walker became a Super Bowl MVP with the Seattle Seahawks, he was a star running back at Michigan State. On3 recently spoke to Walker, and he was asked if he still keeps up with everything going on with the Spartans.

“I went back, I believe it was probably October. They played against the school down the road (Michigan), so got to go watch that game,” Kenneth Walker told On3. “It was cold that day, but got to go watch that. It was cool to be back there. I got to see a lot of fans.

“They talked to me off campus, take a lot of pictures. So it was cool to go back, and I’m always supporting Michigan State. I think we got a new coach over there. …I haven’t got to meet him yet, but yeah, I’m always supporting.”

Walker transferred to Michigan State in 2021 after spending the 2019 and 2020 seasons at Wake Forest. It was a good decision for the Tennessee native, rushing for 1,636 yards and 18 TDs during the 2021 season. Walker became the first Michigan State player to win the Walker Camp National Player of the Year and the Doak Walker Award. He also finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Kenneth Walker helped Michigan State have a memorable 2021 season

Walker was a big reason the Spartans had a memorable 2021 season. Michigan State won its first eight games of the year and finished the season with an 11-2 record. The Spartans defeated Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl and finished No. 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

As Walker alluded to earlier, the Spartans have a new head coach in Pat Fitzgerald. He took over for Jonathan Smith, who went 4-15 in his two seasons at Michigan State. Spartan fans are hoping Fitzgerald, who was the head coach at Northwestern from 2006 to 2022, can get the team back to being the contender it was when Walker was with the team in 2021.

After Michigan State, Walker joined the NFL in 2022, when the Seattle Seahawks selected him in the second round of the draft. Walker was with the Seahawks for four seasons and helped the team win the Super Bowl this past season. He was named Super Bowl MVP after rushing for 135 yards in the team’s victory over the New England Patriots. In March, Walker signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.