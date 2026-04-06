Kentucky forward Mouhamed Dioubate plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

Kentucky forward Mouhamed Dioubate plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal after just one season with the Wildcats, a source told On3.

The 6-foot-7 junior averaged 8.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.0 stocks (steals and blocks) in 21.6 minutes per game this season. Dioubate, a native of Queens, NY, shot 54.2% from the field, but just 21.4% from three-point range.

His best game in SEC play came against Texas A&M, where he posted 19 points, seven rebounds, and three steals. During non-conference play, he had an impressive showing against Indiana, finishing with 14 points, 12 rebounds, and five steals.

He becomes the second Kentucky player to enter the transfer portal, joining Jaland Lowe.

Dioubate arrived in Lexington last offseason after spending the first two years of his career at Alabama. He was a key figure in the Crimson Tide’s Elite Eight run during the 2024-25 season.

Coming out of high school, Dioubate was ranked as a four-star and the No. 99 overall recruit in the 2023 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

The NCAA Transfer Portal will officially open on April 7 and close on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

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