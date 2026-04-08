Kentucky guard Collin Chandler has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. Chandler spent two seasons with the Wildcats.

Chandler was originally committed to Mark Pope at BYU, but attended a mission trip for two years out of college. He was committed to the Cougars throughout the trip but by the time he returned, Pope had taken the job at Kentucky. Chandler entered the portal and followed.

He was a staple of Kentucky’s roster of the last two seasons, but took on a larger role as a sophomore. This past season, Chandler averaged 9.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game for the Wildcats. He started 31 of the 36 games he appeared in this past season.

Chandler became a fan favorite around Lexington for his highlight dunks — affectionately given the ‘Hoppy Chandler’ nickname (a play on former KY governor Happy Chandler) — and ability to shoot the ball. He’ll have two years of eligibility to play at his next stop.

Before college, Chandler was a four-star recruit according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a

proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 36 overall recruit, No. 6 combo guard and the top-rated player from Utah in the 2022 recruiting class.

Kentucky finished this past season with a 22-14 overall record, including a 10-8 mark against the SEC. The Wildcats’ season ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament — a 19-point loss to Iowa State. Chandler played 30 minutes during the matchup and scored six points on 2-5 shooting (all 3-pointers) to go with one rebound.

However, that performance isn’t indicative of his game. In eight games Chandler made at least four 3-pointers and is always a threat from deep. He can drive to the paint and rise with the best of the guards in the country as well.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.