Kentucky guard Jaland Lowe plans to enter transfer portal

Kentucky guard Jaland Lowe plans to enter the transfer portal, he told On3.

The 6-foot-1 junior appeared in just nine games this season for the Wildcats after suffering a shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery. In those games, Lowe averaged 8.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.

He played in fewer than 30% of Kentucky’s games this season, meaning he should qualify for a medical redshirt, which would give him two additional years of eligibility.

Lowe becomes the first Kentucky player to declare his intentions to transfer.

The Missouri City, Texas native began his career at Pitt, playing two seasons for the Panthers. In his sophomore season at Pitt, he averaged 16.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game, earning third-team All-ACC honors.

As a freshman, Lowe averaged 9.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.

Coming out of high school, Lowe was ranked as a four-star and the No. 88 overall recruit in the 2023 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

The NCAA Transfer Portal will officially open on April 7 and close on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

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