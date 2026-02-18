Skip to main content
Kentucky one-and-done, current international player Kahlil Whitney attempting college basketball return

by: Alex Byington13 minutes ago_AlexByington

After six years of playing overseas, former Kentucky forward Kahlil Whitney is eager to test the evolving landscape of college basketball and potentially to return to school. The 25-year-old former five-star recruit announced he’s “exploring all options” and “looking for the right program ready to take on the reinstatement process” in a Wednesday morning post on X/Twitter.

“Recruitment officially open,” Whitney wrote. “With NCAA rules continuing to evolve, I’m exploring all options. Looking for the right program ready to take on the reinstatement process. Let’s work.”

The 6-foot-6, 210-pound Whitney originally signed with the Wildcats as a Five Star Plus+ member of the 2019 recruiting cycle out of Roselle (NJ) Catholic, where he was the No. 1 small forward in the class and No. 12 player overall, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, a weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting media services.

This report will be updated.