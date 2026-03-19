Kentucky president Eli Capilouto has begun his search for a new athletic director following the announcement that longtime AD Mitch Barnhart would transition to an academic role this summer. Capilouto has began the search with a “listening tour.”

Joining Matthew & Jimmy on the Wildcat Drive radio show on Wednesday, the university president spoke at length about the Wildcats’ ongoing athletic director search. According to Capilouto, he’s currently making the rounds, speaking with each program’s athletic staff about their thoughts on the matter. As of this writing, he’s about halfway through that stage of the process, he said.

During the interview, Capilouto laid out a few prerequisites for whoever Barnhart’s successor will be, such as their knowledge of the ever-changing landscape of college athletics. Of course, NIL and the NCAA transfer portal have ruled over the industry over the last several years.

“Understanding what has happened in the last 10 years of college athletics, from legal decisions, settlements, what’s permitted, what we’re still working on, and what that means for athletic departments,” Capilouto said. “… You have a limited amount of dollars you can share with your student athletes across and within sports. How do you do that in an effective and efficient way?”

Just because Capilouto’s so-called listening tour involves speaking to coaches and staffs in-house doesn’t mean the next AD will come within the athletic department, though. He said he’s planning to look nationally for candidates before Barnhart’s tenure is up.

First, however, the Kentucky president said he will consult experts both on and beyond campus to provide what he calls “pre-reads.” This will be Capilouto’s vetting process for the next AD.

“Whoever we choose is going to have to be nimble and agile, but hold dear, what I’ve heard from my interviews, the traditions that are held in reverence in Kentucky,” Capilouto said. “Many people have said to me, this person needs to understand Kentucky — what the University of Kentucky me, means to our fellow citizens. That’s something that Mitch (Barnhart) exhibited in numerous ways, and (I) certainly expect that in the successor.”

Barnhart will transition to his new role on the academic side of the university beginning on July 1. By then, Capilouto’s tour will be over and Kentucky will have named a new AD for the first time since 2002.