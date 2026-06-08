Kentucky QB signee Matt Ponatoski says MLB Draft, not college football is 'Option 1A'

Since signing with Kentucky in December, four-star quarterback Matt Ponatoski has been seen by many as the future of the Wildcats’ football program.

Keeping his commitment and ultimately getting Ponatoski to sign was a huge early recruiting victory for Will Stein and Co. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder was ranked by Rivals as the No. 16 quarterback in the 2026 class and has been tabbed as a prospect loaded with potential.

But Ponatoski’s focus isn’t on the gridiron. A dual-sport star in baseball and football, he is instead heading into the summer with the mindset of playing in the MLB. According to a report from the Lexington Herald-Leader, he didn’t report with the rest of the football team for summer workouts last week.

On top of that, he all but confirmed his priority is playing baseball in an appearance on the Overslotbaseball.com podcast.

“I want to be a professional baseball player and that’s been my dream since I was a little kid,” he said. “… I came on late with the recruiting with football and I think it portrays that I want to be a football player — and yes, that’s a great option if I don’t go to the draft, but like, I want to be a professional baseball player as fast as possible. That’s where my heart’s been and it’s always been.”

Ponatoski focused on pitching at the pro level

The former Archbishop Moeller (Ohio) committed to the Wildcats to play both sports in July 2025, choosing UK over major offers in each. That was coming on the heels of a massive junior season, where he accounted for 4,217 yards and 57 touchdowns in 16 games.

His numbers dropped significantly as a senior, but he remained one of the top quarterbacks in his class. On the diamond, Baseball America ranks him as the 55th-best high school prospect in the draft but only No. 139 in terms of available players.

He features a 97 mile-per-hour fastball and a 0.83 ERA in 25 1/3 innings this season with 44 strikeouts, but primarily projects to play shortstop at the professional level. Ponatoski, however, sees himself as a pitcher.

Next month’s MLB Draft (July 11-13) will ultimately determine that — as well as whether he ever dons Kentucky blue in either sport.

As for the Wildcats, Notre Dame transfer Kenny Minchey is the expected starter for next season and has at least two years of eligibility remaining. Kentucky also holds a commitment from Rivals’ No. 2 quarterback in the 2027 class, Jake Nawrot.