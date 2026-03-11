Kentucky targeting Keegan Brown for front office role on men’s basketball staff
Kentucky is targeting Keegan Brown to join the staff in a front office role, source told On3. A deal is expected to come together in the near future.
Brown served on Mark Pope’s staff at BYU for five seasons, moving from video coordinator to director of video and strategy, and eventually director of player personnel. While with the Cougars, Brown oversaw video, analytics, in-game strategy, NIL cap management, the transfer portal, among other responsibilities.
Top 10
- 1New
SEC assistant accused
Grant Leonard levels accusation
- 2Hot
Hot Seat Watch
College Basketball coach intel
- 3Trending
Syracuse Hot Board
Names to eye as next head coach
- 4
Bracketology
Bubble gets chaotic
- 5
Automatic Bid Tracker
March Madness tickets punched
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
For last last two seasons, Brown has been in with the Wisconsin Herd, the G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, as their head video coordinator.
Brown specializes in roster construction, scouting, analytics, and NIL strategy, bringing that skill set to the Kentucky basketball program.