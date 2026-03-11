Kentucky targeting Keegan Brown for front office role on men’s basketball staff

Kentucky is targeting Keegan Brown to join the staff in a front office role, source told On3. A deal is expected to come together in the near future.

Brown served on Mark Pope’s staff at BYU for five seasons, moving from video coordinator to director of video and strategy, and eventually director of player personnel. While with the Cougars, Brown oversaw video, analytics, in-game strategy, NIL cap management, the transfer portal, among other responsibilities.

For last last two seasons, Brown has been in with the Wisconsin Herd, the G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, as their head video coordinator.

Brown specializes in roster construction, scouting, analytics, and NIL strategy, bringing that skill set to the Kentucky basketball program.