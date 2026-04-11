Kentucky transfer Collin Chandler commits to BYU

Former Kentucky guard Collin Chandler has committed to BYU, returning to the school he committed out of high school. He spent two seasons with the Wildcats after following head coach Mark Pope to his new program in 2024.

Chandler started his college career after a two-year mission, decommitting from BYU and enrolling at Kentucky before ever playing a game. In his two seasons in the SEC, he grew from a reserve role to a starting job.

This season, the 6-foot-5 guard averaged 9.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also shot 43.5-percent from the field and 41-percent from the 3-point line.

Kentucky finished this past season with a 22-14 overall record, including a 10-8 mark against the SEC. The Wildcats’ season ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to Iowa State after beating Santa Clara in the Round of 64.

He now returns closer to home, transferring back to the school he committed to in high school. Under head coach Kevin Young, he promises to help fill the role vacated by outgoing senior Richie Saunders.

A native of Farmington, Utah, Chandler was a four-star recruit in the 2022 Rivals Industry Rankings. He finished No. 35 overall in the class and No. 1 in the state.

The Cougars will have a new-look roster this season as star freshman AJ Dybantsa projects to enter the NBA Draft as a top pick and transfer guards Rob Wright and Kennard Davis each enter the portal.

A new crop of Cougars is on the way, as five-star prospect Bruce Branch headlines the 2026 recruiting class and creates a base for the roster to build around. Other returning players like Khadim Mboup also project to take on an increased role.

BYU opened the offseason ranked No. 23 in the way-too-early Top 25 for the 2026-27 season. As the offseason continues, they will look to rise up the board with each addition.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.