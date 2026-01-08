Kentucky transfer wide receiver Hardley Gilmore IV has committed to Louisville. He announced the news on Thursday. He is the second former Wildcat receiver to transfer to Louisville in this cycle, joining Montavin Quisenberry.

Gilmore IV emerged as one of Cutter Boley‘s go-to receivers this season, hauling in 28 receptions for 313 yards and one touchdown. He jumped in the Portal last season and originally committed to Nebraska, but quickly decommitted and returned to Kentucky.

He reunites with Louisville Executive Director of Football Personnel and Recruiting Vince Marrow. Marrow originally recruited him to Kentucky prior to joining Jeff Brohm‘s staff prior to the 2025 season.

Louisville is having an excellent offseason following its 9-4 record in season No. 3 under head coach Jeff Brohm. Along with hauling in 14 Transfer Portal additions, the Cardinals retained star running back Isaac Brown and EDGE rusher AJ Green, both of whom originally hit the Portal.

Across two seasons in the ‘Ville, Brown compiled 2,057 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. Green had also emerged as an anchor of the Louisville defense in 2025, as he recorded 31 tackles, four sacks, and one forced fumble.

Louisville‘s 2025 season got off to a strong start, as it rose as high as No. 15 in the College Football Playoff Rankings following a 28-16 victory over Virginia Tech on Nov. 1. The Cardinals, sitting at 7-1, were staring at a slew of unranked opponents on their schedule heading down the final stretch.

They, however, dropped three consecutive games to Cal, Clemson, and SMU before closing the regular season strong with a 41-0 win over Kentucky. This sent them to the Boca Raton Bowl against Toledo, which they won 27-22 to wrap up a 9-4 campaign.

Louisville currently boasts the sixth-best class in On3’s 2026 College Football Team Transfer Portal Rankings.

Louisville’s Transfer Portal Additions

Hardley Gilmore IV is the 15th Transfer Portal addition for Louisville, and the fifth player to flip from rival Kentucky this cycle (Montavin Quisenberry, Jacob Smith, Jerod Smith, and DJ Waller Jr.)

