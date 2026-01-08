Kentucky transfer WR Montavin Quisenberry commits to Louisville
Kentucky transfer wide receiver Montavin Quisenberry has committed to Louisville, he announced on Thursday.
Quisenberry hauled in just one catch for four yards as a freshman at Kentucky. He reunites with Louisville Executive Director of Football Personnel and Recruiting Vince Marrow, who originally recruited him to Kentucky prior to joining Jeff Brohm‘s staff prior to the 2025 season.
Prior to enrolling at Kentucky, Quisenberry was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 689 overall player in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 104-ranked WR in his class and the No. 9 overall player from the state of Kentucky, hailing from Boyle County.
Top 10
- 1New
Ohio State Buckeyes
Hosting 2 SEC transfers today
- 2Breaking
Raleek Brown
Makes transfer commitment
- 3
Sam Leavitt
Latest on Tennessee pursuit
- 4
Mylan Graham
OSU transfer sets 2 visits
- 5Hot
Jimbo Fisher
Calls out 'villain' Lane Kiffin
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Louisville’s Transfer Portal Additions
Montavin Quisenberry is the 14th Transfer Portal addition for Louisville, and the fourth player to flip from rival Kentucky this cycle (Jacob Smith, Jerod Smith, and DJ Waller Jr.)
- Sr. OT Johnnie Brown (Georgia Southern)
- RS-So. OL Eryx Daugherty (Boston College)
- Fr. RB Marquise Davis (Missouri)
- RS-Jr. Brody Foley (Tulsa)
- RS-Jr. OT Cason Henry (South Carolina)
- So. DL Demeco Kennedy (Purdue)
- Jr. QB Lincoln Kienholz (Ohio State)
- Fr. OT Anwar O’Neal (Delaware)
- Fr. WR Montavin Quisenberry (Kentucky)
- Jr. TE Justyn Reid (Tulane)
- RS-Fr. DL Daylen Russell (Miami)
- RS-Fr. EDGE Jacob Smith (Kentucky)
- So. DL Jerod Smith (Kentucky)
- Jr. S DJ Waller Jr. (Kentucky)
To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.
The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.