Kentucky transfer wide receiver Montavin Quisenberry has committed to Louisville, he announced on Thursday.

Quisenberry hauled in just one catch for four yards as a freshman at Kentucky. He reunites with Louisville Executive Director of Football Personnel and Recruiting Vince Marrow, who originally recruited him to Kentucky prior to joining Jeff Brohm‘s staff prior to the 2025 season.

Prior to enrolling at Kentucky, Quisenberry was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 689 overall player in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 104-ranked WR in his class and the No. 9 overall player from the state of Kentucky, hailing from Boyle County.

Louisville’s Transfer Portal Additions

Montavin Quisenberry is the 14th Transfer Portal addition for Louisville, and the fourth player to flip from rival Kentucky this cycle (Jacob Smith, Jerod Smith, and DJ Waller Jr.)

