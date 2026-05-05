Kevin Harvick: Kyle Busch's wreck with John Hunter Nemechek was a 'disaster'

Kevin Harvick did not like Kyle Busch wrecking John Hunter Nemechek at the end of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas. On Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, Harvick shared his reaction to the wreck and Busch calling out Nemechek on social media.

“I don’t think that John Hunter Nemechek did anything wrong right here,” Kevin Harvick said. “Regardless of where they are, Kyle has to give him the room, and they’re going straight, and he turned over the front of John Hunter Nemechek’s car, put them both into the wall. They go into Turn 3, and then he wipes him out again.”

Harvick then said he wants Busch to win as much as anyone. He then mentioned that at the end of Sunday’s race, Busch “put a damper on what was a huge turnaround for his team.” Had the wreck not happened, Busch would have had a strong finish and left Texas with momentum.

“But instead, now you got to deal with all of this nonsense at the end of the race, what was otherwise a complete win for the eight car with a new crew chief for the whole day and the whole weekend,” Harvick added. “All you had was positives all weekend, and then it turns into a disaster.”

Kyle Busch and John Hunter Nemechek go after each other on social media

The wreck happened on the final lap at Texas Motor Speedway, and both drivers were battling for 13th place. After the race, Nemechek called out Busch for the incident.

“Not freaking clear,” Nemecheck wrote. “Great day going, and just got wrecked. What an ass.” This led to Busch responding to Nemechek, saying the wreck wasn’t his fault.

“I did not start this,” he wrote on X/Twitter. The 42 apparently doesn’t know where the RS of his car is and where he is in relation to the outside wall. There was 2 ft outside him, and I was judging my left side tires to the hash marks. Always know who you’re racing beside.”

Ultimately, it was another challenging day for Busch, who has not won a Cup Series race since 2023. He will look to break that trend on Sunday, when the drivers head to Watkins Glen, New York, for the road-course race, Go Bowling at the Glen at Watkins Glen International.