Kevin Harvick predicts winner for NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan

Kevin Harvick has made his prediction on who will win the NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway. On this week’s Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, Harvick said that Denny Hamlin will win the 2026 FireKeepers Casino 400.

“I’m going to take Denny Hamlin,” Kevin Harvick said to co-hosts Kaitlyn Vincie and Mamba Smith. “Hamlin might get to 70 wins this year.”

Harvick’s prediction comes after Hamlin won the Nashville race on Sunday. He has won two races this season and has claimed 62 career Cup Series race victories.

Picking Hamlin is not a bad call because of how much success he has had at Michigan. In his career, the 45-year-old has won at the track three times and has finished in the top-10 in his last eight visits. When NASCAR competed at Michigan last year, Hamlin took home the win and went on to finish second in the final NASCAR Cup Series standings.

More on Denny Hamlin and the NASCAR Michigan race

If Hamlin wins at Michigan on Sunday, he would be tied with the late Kyle Busch on the all-time wins list. “I thought about it and certainly aspired to eventually get there,” Hamlin told reporters after the Nashville win. “I knew my career was going to end before his career was going to end, and we didn’t know what was going to happen, but I had kind of resigned to the fact that I thought we weren’t going to overtake Kyle, and we still might not. We don’t know if this is the last one. We don’t know.

“…He certainly taught me a lot. He was by far — it was interesting too, I mean, you see so many tributes and people have stories that you just didn’t know. Then I didn’t realize just a few months ago he had a Q&A, and he asked who has he learned the most from teammate-wise, and he said me, and I was like that made me feel good. I didn’t realize that he had said that.”

The Michigan race will be the 15th Cup Series race of the year. This means once the race is over, there will be only 11 races remaining before the top 16 drivers compete in a 10-race Chase for the Cup Series championship. Hamlin is currently in a good position, as he’s in second place in the standings and 197 points behind the leader, Tyler Reddick.