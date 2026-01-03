With 0.7 second left in regulation against Auburn, Georgia committed a foul and sent Keyshawn Hall to the free throw line. He made the first, but missed the second – and that’s when Kevin Overton sent the game to overtime in a chaotic sequence.

Hall drew the foul just outside the three-point line, which sent him to the free throw line for two attempts. his first one was good, making it a 92-90 Georgia lead. But if Auburn wanted a chance to win the game, he had to execute the missed free throw perfectly to allow for a rebound.

He did just that, and Overton was there to get the miss. He then put up a prayer, and the shot fell as the buzzer sounded. After review, the shot stood, and the game headed to overtime.

KEVIN OVERTON FOR OT OFF THE INTENTIONALLY MISSED FREE THROW 🤯🤯🔥pic.twitter.com/7Fn21DP0bi — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 3, 2026

Saturday’s game marked the first SEC matchup for both teams and was hotly contested throughout regulation. Neither team led by double digits – Auburn’s largest lead was seven points in the first half and Georgia went up by as any as nine in the second half – before eventually heading to overtime.

This story will be updated.