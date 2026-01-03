Kevin Overton sends Auburn vs. Georgia to overtime after chaotic sequence
With 0.7 second left in regulation against Auburn, Georgia committed a foul and sent Keyshawn Hall to the free throw line. He made the first, but missed the second – and that’s when Kevin Overton sent the game to overtime in a chaotic sequence.
Hall drew the foul just outside the three-point line, which sent him to the free throw line for two attempts. his first one was good, making it a 92-90 Georgia lead. But if Auburn wanted a chance to win the game, he had to execute the missed free throw perfectly to allow for a rebound.
He did just that, and Overton was there to get the miss. He then put up a prayer, and the shot fell as the buzzer sounded. After review, the shot stood, and the game headed to overtime.
Saturday’s game marked the first SEC matchup for both teams and was hotly contested throughout regulation. Neither team led by double digits – Auburn’s largest lead was seven points in the first half and Georgia went up by as any as nine in the second half – before eventually heading to overtime.
This story will be updated.