Kevin Schnall releases heartfelt statement following hiring at South Carolina

Looking to return to national relevance, South Carolina made a big splash earlier this week by hiring Coastal Carolina head coach Kevin Schnall to fill its head coaching vacancy. A big move, no doubt.

In two seasons at the helm at Coastal Carolina, Schnall led the Chanticleers to a 93-36 (47-13) record and an appearance in the 2025 Men’s College World Series Final. Prior to his head-coaching tenure at Coastal, Schnall had been with the program in some capacity dating back to 2001 (other than a three-season stint as an assistant at UCF from 2013-2015).

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He replaces former head coach Paul Mainieri, who parted ways with the program midway through the 2025 season. Carolina, which dominated the early 2010s, is looking to return to those winning ways under Schnall. The Gamecocks lost 12 of their final 14 games to end the 2026 season and missed the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1996-1997.

After Schnall’s hiring became official, the new South Carolina head coach released a handwritten statement on social media. He addressed his now-former fans.

Kevin Schnall thanks Coastal Carolina family, friends in heartfelt statement

“To the Coastal Carolina Family,

“For 25 years, Coastal Carolina has been far more than a university to me. It has been home. From my days as a student-athlete to serving as a coach, and through every stage of life as a husband and father, this place has shaped who I am. The experiences, friendships, and memories built here have had a deep impact on my family and me, and for that we will always be grateful.

“Thank you to every player who trusted us with their development, every coach and staff member who worked tirelessly beside us, every administrator who supported our program, and every fan who passionately supported Coastal Baseball through the years. The success we enjoyed and the moments of the people who make this university so special.

“What I will cherish most are the relationships. The teammates, players, colleagues, supporters, and friends who have been part of this journey have left a lasting mark on my life. Those connections will remain long after the games have ended.

“Leaving a place that has meant so much to my family and me is incredibly difficult. At the same time, we are excited for the opportunity that lies ahead. Both emotions can exist together, and that is exactly how we feel today.

“No matter where life takes us, Coastal Carolina will always hold a special place in our hearts. I will further be proud to have represented this university and to have worn the Chanticleer logo. Thank you for 25 unforgettable years.”