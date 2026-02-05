On Wednesday, Oklahoma State picked up a massive home win, defeating No. 16 BYU 99-92. Oklahoma State entered the game with a mere 3-5 record in conference play.

During the game, some Cowboys fans were heard chanting, “F**k the Mormons.” Arizona fans also shouted this chant when the Wildcats hosted BYU on Jan. 26. After the game, BYU head coach Kevin Young addressed these derogatory chants.

“There were some ‘F the Mormons’ chants tonight by the student section that I heard,” Young said. “It’s a great win for Oklahoma State University. Their fans should be proud. But it would be great if some class was in there as well. I got four small kids at home. I’m a Mormon. When I go home, they’re going to ask me about (the chants) the same way they asked me about it last year at Arizona.

“There’s just too much hate in the world to be saying stuff like that. We got enough problems in our world without going at people’s religion and beliefs. We only have probably four or five guys who are even Mormon on the team. I understand what we represent, but even for a guy like AJ (Dybantsa), that stuff is unwarranted.

“I try to talk to our guys about being examples in the world. We can use basketball to really just bring people together and not tear people apart or something. It’s something we talk about a lot, and it’s just disappointing,” Kevin Young continued. “I hope someone prints that. I hope it’s in bold on someone’s publication. We can try, maybe together as a society, we can just help the world kind of move forward and not divide each other with pain and things that are really nonsensical.”

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark released a statement on the matter on Thursday morning. In his statement, Yormark stated that the league has a “zero tolerance” policy for this behavior from fans.

“The Big 12 Conference is aware of and is investigating reports of inappropriate chants that occurred during last night’s BYU-Oklahoma State Men’s Basketball game,” Yormark said. “All parties have been notified. The Conference has zero tolerance for behavior of this nature and will address the matter in accordance with Big 12 sportsmanship policies.”

After the win, Oklahoma State fans stormed the court. As mentioned previously, Oklahoma State fans aren’t the first ones to use the disrespectful chant.

In fact, BYU’s basketball team isn’t the only Cougars program that has encountered the chant. In September, the Big 12 fined Colorado $50,000 for its fans yelling the chant while hosting BYU. Colorado head coach Deion Sanders spoke out against the hateful words.

As of this report, Oklahoma State hasn’t released a statement addressing the chant at the game yesterday. Additionally, the Big 12 hasn’t issued a fine to Oklahoma State. However, it’s unclear if the conference will do so because it didn’t fine Arizona earlier this season.