Kewan Lacy injury update: Ole Miss vs. Georgia Sugar Bowl availability report reveals status

The Monday injury report for the Sugar Bowl matchups in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal between No. 3 seed Georgia and No. 6 seed Ole Miss has been revealed. Both teams are dealing with some injuries heading into the matchup.

Ahead of New Years Day’s nightcap, both the Rebels and Bulldogs have updated their injury reports. The full list can be found below.

Georgia Bulldogs:

OUT:

OLB Gabe Harris Jr.

DB Joenel Aguero

DB Kyron Jones

DL Jordan Hall

OL Drew Bobo

PROBABLE:

WR Colbie Young

TE Ethan Barbour

Ole Miss Rebels:

OUT:

CB Cedrick Beavers

OL John Wayne Oliver

DOUBTFUL:

LB Raymond Collins

QUESTIONABLE:

TE Caleb Odom

PROBABLE:

RB Kewan Lacy

TE Dae’Quan Wright

One of the biggest question marks coming into the matchup is the status of Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy. The Doak Walker Award finalist injured his shoulder during the second half of the first-round win over Tulane. He did not return to the game.

Keeping Lacy healthy for this matchup is key. His 1,366 rushing yard so far this season has been the engine of Ole Miss offense all year, and is just over 200 yards away from breaking Quinshon Judkins‘ program rushing record. Lacy scored two touchdowns but was held to 31 yards during the contest.

On Sunday, Ole Miss QB coach Joe Judge said that Lacy has with the team practicing. However, he didn’t offer a legitimate update on his offense’s star tailback.

“He was out there with us today,” Judge said. “At this point in the season, no one’s 100%. I’ll let the head coach (Pete Golding) handle the injury updates.”

However, Georgia has been preparing to face a healthy Lacy ever since the matchup was set. Bulldogs defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann stated it plainly when speaking to media on Saturday.

“If he’s available, like I assume he will be, that’s gonna be a big part of the game,” Schumann said, via DawgsHQ.

Kickoff between the Rebels and Bulldogs is set for Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET. The national broadcast will be aired live on ESPN. It’ll be the nightcap of a College Football Playoff triple header which includes the Orange Bowl between Oregon and Texas Tech, and the Rose Bowl featuring Alabama and Indiana. The winner of the Sugar Bowl will play either Ohio State or Miami in the Fiesta Bowl for a chance to play in the national championship.