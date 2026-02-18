With Tuesday’s loss to Ole Miss, Tennessee has now dropped five of its last seven games after an 11-1 start to the year. Afterward, Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell had a quick handshake with Rebels coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin.

Caldwell appeared to blow past McPhee-McCuin after Ole Miss put the finishing touches on the 94-79 victory in Oxford. It dropped Tennessee to 16-8 overall on the year, including 8-4 in conference play. All four of the Lady Vols’ SEC losses have come in the seven-game stretch.

Despite the quick handshake, McPhee-McCuin took it in stride. She went down the rest of the line as Ole Miss improved to 21-6 overall and 8-4 in SEC action.

It’s been a rough go for Tennessee as of late. The Lady Vols now sit in a three-way tie for fourth place in the SEC along with Ole Miss and LSU, and the struggles came after six straight wins to start conference play last month.

Things started to get bumpy Jan. 29 with a 77-62 loss to Mississippi State at home. Kim Caldwell was visibly unhappy with Tennessee’s performance int he first half and made it clear during her halftime interview on SEC Network.

“Change your faces. Act like you want to be here. Rebound, hit a shot, guard the 3-point line. We need to look like what we do,” Caldwell said out of halftime. “… I don’t think we got much out of anyone. We had some people in power trouble. We need more out of every single person on our roster.”

Talaysia Cooper had 30 points for Tennessee in Tuesday’s loss to Ole Miss. She was the lone starter in double figures, while Lauren Hurst had 16 points and Deniya Prawl had 10 off the bench. As a group, the Lady Vols shot 43% from the field, including 10 of 24 from three-point distance.

Ole Miss, however, had a big day on offense. The Rebels shot 51% from the floor despite a 3-of-11 showing from downtown, and they went 29 of 36 from the free throw line. Cotie McMahon led all scorers with 39 points and 10 rebounds as part of a double-double, and Latasha Lattimore added one of her own. She dropped 14 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.

Tennessee will now get ready to take on Texas A&M on Thursday. Ole Miss, meanwhile, will welcome LSU that night.