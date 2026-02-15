Chaos brokeout on Saturday at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. A full-out brawl broke out between St. John’s and Providence after a hard foul. Multiple players were ejected because of the incident and you have to imagine more will come from the Big East. While some people on the sidelines may not have enjoyed what played out, the Providence fans did.

Emotions may have gone a little too far, though. Providence head coach Kim English called out the fan base for some of their chants after the fight took place. Using NSFW language did not sit well with English, especially since the school considers itself of the Christian faith.

“No, I don’t like when anyone is talking about ‘F you.’ I don’t like that,” English said. “I don’t think our college president, our board, would like that. You know, Christian college. We have a great home court. I think it’s still great if we did without that.”

Providence HC Kim English gave his honest opinion on the chants during the loss over St John's. pic.twitter.com/Qaw9BxTFFw — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 14, 2026

Getting a rowdy crowd together for a Providence game is nothing new. The Friars put together one of the most unique atmospheres in college basketball. Going into what is still nicknamed The Dunk can be a scary thing for opposing teams. St. John’s being one of the best in the Big East means fans were ready for this one.

English was asked if he thinks the crowd is maybe why some on-court energy went a little too far in the second half. He did not want to speak for players but did not dismiss the idea.

“Possibly,” English said. “I don’t know. I’m not in the players’ minds. You know, I know it was an emotionally charged crowd. It’s possible.”

St. John’s ended up winners by 10 points, winning each half by five points. Dylan Darling was the Red Storms’ top scorer on the afternoon, going for 23 points. Bryce Hopkins, a former Providence player, nearly put up a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds. Business as usual for Rick Pitino’s squad.

And unfortunately for Providence, this loss was also business as usual for English. This one dropped the Friars to four games under .500 overall and 4-11 against Big East foes. They sit dead last in the conference and are facing a second straight losing season.

English knows there is work to do inside the program. He just wishes some of the language inside of the arena during games was a little better.