Kirby Smart reveals why Big Ten surged past SEC: 'They have a more competitive conference'

Georgia coach Kirby Smart joined The Next Round for a brief radio segment and faced an interesting question. Why has the Big Ten surged ahead of the SEC in college football?

His answer was thoroughly thought-provoking. And Smart seemed to be searching for the truth as he answered, covering two basic fronts.

The first? The SEC has become more top-light than the Big Ten.

“I don’t know, I can’t figure out what it is. I just think they have a more competitive conference,” Kirby Smart said. “At the top of their conference, there’s more good teams. It used to be Ohio State was good. Well, Michigan was really good with (Jim) Harbaugh, had a great team. Indiana’s good. Like, now they’ve got Oregon. They’ve got a draw. They have the ability to attract good players.”

Success begets success, in other words. But NIL has also played a part, he believes.

“Now NIL has a factor too, for sure, but so does Miami,” Smart said. “So does Florida. I mean, people have money. More people have money. So I think the talent is spread out thin, whereas before in the SEC, it was a magnet to talent. The disparity was so great that it was like you couldn’t mess it up. You’d win regardless. And now it’s like, OK. It’s more even. And it’s just been three in a row, they did it.”

There's A LOT to unpack here. Kirby Smart on why the Big Ten is currently dominating college football 👇 pic.twitter.com/WOY4XUN6Gi — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) April 30, 2026

Does the SEC cannibalize itself?

That leads us to Kirby Smart’s second suggestion. The SEC tends to beat itself up top to bottom more than any other conference.

That’s a theme you constantly hear in SEC circles. It’s one that might make Big Ten fans roll their eyes.

But something that’s not in much dispute: The power dynamic in college football has shifted. The SEC, at the very least, is not as dominant as it once was. Is that due to the thinning of talent, more evenly distributed across the board?

“That’s true, it can change quick,” Smart said. “But that doesn’t explain why the Big Ten has been able to do that. That’s just, I have so much respect for them. I’m like, ‘Are they better coaches than us?’ They’re taking less talent, in theory, and doing more with it.”

To the heart of Kirby Smart’s point now. Or, rather, the point made routinely by some of his SEC peers.

“Now the other theory is, and this is one nobody likes to hear, it’s a lot of SEC coaches say this in my meetings, they say, ‘They don’t have the grind we do. There’s no way. They play three of their nine games are hard. Their bottom four games are not our bottom four games. I’m going to play at Starkville and Vanderbilt in my bottom four and I’m holding onto my butt to be able to play at noon on Saturday in Starkville, who beat Arizona State, who goes and plays these other teams,'” Smart said. “So there is a theory that we’re beating each other up and it’s like the intensity and it wears you down.”

For Kirby Smart — or rather his anonymous SEC peers — playing Purdue or Rutgers isn’t quite the same as playing Arkansas or South Carolina. Each of those teams finished near the bottom of their conferences last year.

Still, Smart and his peers believe it’s a dogfight to face some. Maybe not for others.

“That’s my point, is they’re not getting that,” Smart said. “I’m not going to say who says it all the time, but he’s one of the SEC coaches. And I don’t want to use it as a cop-out, but it’s like, ‘Dude, they’re not even having to do their best plays. They’re not even stressed during the week.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m stressed no matter who I play.’ That’s just how I’m wired.

“But their players get a mental relief and then it’s like, boom, they get to go to the playoffs and crank it up.”