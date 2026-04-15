After the NCAA announced its punishment against Iowa for alleged tampering violations, Kirk Ferentz shared his reaction to the process. He noted the more than two-year investigation into the program, which ended with vacated wins in which the athlete played.

Ferentz told SiriusXM’s Danny Kanell and Dusty Dvoracek that Tuesday’s ruling was an “overreach” by the NCAA. That said, he confirmed Iowa will accept the penalties, which also include a $25,000 fine and a year of probation. Ferentz also previously served a suspension during the 2024 season.

Ferentz also argued he sees a difference between “impermissible contact” and “tampering,” given the situation. In the meantime, he said Iowa is moving on with its preparation for 2026.

“There’s a big difference between impermissible contact and tampering and the facts of this story kind of convey that…we will accept whatever it was they did yesterday and move forward.”



Kirk Ferentz reacted to the NCAA's punishment handed out to Iowa yesterday. pic.twitter.com/qDcgFGHAV6 — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) April 15, 2026

“Two-plus years to, as you said, investigate this, that’s interesting,” Ferentz said. “It was an interesting process, to say the least. Obviously, disappointed. Strongly feel it was overly harsh. It was an overreach, I believe. My frustration would be there were a lot of details involved. I think that, especially given two-plus years, you’d consider the facts, what really took place. I think what we offered up a year and a half ago was more than ample. It is what it is. They made the decision. We’ll live with it.

“I think it’s just illustrative of some of the challenges that face us in college football. I would suggest, maybe, just a lack of being able to really think through things and really consider circumstances. To me, there’s a big difference between an impermissible contact and tampering. Huge difference. The facts of this whole story kind of convey that. Again, it’s the world we deal with. We’ll accept their, whatever it was they did yesterday, and we’ll move forward.”

More on the investigation into Kirk Ferentz, Iowa

In its investigation, the NCAA found Iowa had contact with a player before he entered the transfer portal. Assistant coach Jon Budmayr also communicated with the athlete’s parent prior to his entry. Additionally, the NCAA said Budmayr set up a phone call with the athlete and Kirk Ferentz, who told him he’d be welcomed into the program. The player then entered the portal and committed to Iowa.

Ferentz and Budmayr both served their suspensions in 2024, and reports said at the time they were due to violations involving the recruitment of quarterback Cade McNamara. The NCAA panel acknowledged Iowa’s handling of the situation, including the self-imposed suspensions, in its announcement of penalties.

“When respected individuals identify their mistakes and take responsibility for them, it sets the standard for appropriate behavior within their programs, universities and, more importantly, across the broader industry,” the panel said. “The panel appreciates the actions taken by Iowa and Ferentz to publicly address his and his staff member’s conduct.”