ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit and CBS Sports HQ’s Danny Kanell absolutely ripped a video of a 12U baseball player on Wednesday.

In the video, originally posted Zak Blair, the player is shown spiking the bat after a home run. While rounding third and heading for home, the player knocks his helmet off and dunks a mini-ball through a mini-hoop, held up by fellow teammates.

The actions of young baseball players on the diamond have been debated for years now, as many believe some ‘new-age’ celebrations tarnish the game. A few of these players who have been targeted for their on-field antics include Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz, San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr., and New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm.

How is this celebrated?!?

What the hell is wrong with people?!

Where are the coaches? Umpires? What parent in the right mind wouldn’t drag their son off the field if he did that? Pathetic!! https://t.co/KLsaNQES8h — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) April 15, 2026

“The coaches and parents who allow this to go on are the problem,” Kanell wrote. “Instead of teaching kids how to play the game the right way and show respect for the opponent they’re worried about getting viral attention. Embarrassing.”

Kirk Herbstreit on 12U celebration: ‘What the hell is wrong with people?’

Just hours later, Herbstreit quote tweeted Kanell’s tweet. There, he gave his take on the actions of the player.

“How is this celebrated?!?” Herbstreit asked. “What the hell is wrong with people?! Where are the coaches? Umpires? What parent in the right mind wouldn’t drag their son off the field if he did that? Pathetic!!”

With the rise of social media and the internet, antics like these have become common amongst youth baseball players. In the video that the two sports figures criticized, you can even see the 12U player wearing a camera on his helmet. The original poster, Zak Blair, was unhappy with the video as well.

“Here we go again. Another over the top celebration at 12u,” Blair wrote. “If you think this is good for baseball, you are the problem. Bat almost hits him in the face after the spike. Then, all the ‘look at me’ antics, and you gotta love the cameraman on the field running with the kid. What a joke. It’s all a show…”

It appears in the video as if the coaches are even in on the fun. The third base coach is seen jumping up and down as the player rounds third. It appears that older fans of the sport have really cracked down on these new-age antics, and this is just another case. With the continued rise of TikTok and social media, expect these on-field celebrations to continue to grow wilder amongst youth baseball players.