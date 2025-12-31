Kirk Herbstreit, Joey Galloway make Pop-Tart bet over ReliaQuest Bowl

One of the more interesting bowl games of the year is set to take place on Wednesday afternoon. The Iowa Hawkeyes and Vanderbilt Commodores will battle in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Iowa is well-known for its defensive ability, while Vandy has lit opposing teams up on offense this year due to quarterback Diego Pavia.

ESPN’s Joey Galloway is quite confident in Iowa coming out on top. In fact, he predicted an offensive explosion for the Hawkeyes. Galloway believes they get to the 40-point mark on Vanderbilt’s defense. Kirk Herbstreit was so skeptical, he put something precious on the line.

“I’ll bet you a Pop-Tart they don’t score 40 on Vandy,” Herbstreit said via Nonstop. ” … You think they’re scoring 40 points? The two teams combined? You saying the two teams combined are scoring 40? Or Iowa is scoring 40?”

Iowa has reached 40 points three times this season. Two of them were against Big Ten opponents, Minnesota and Nebraska. UMass was the other team in a mid-September showdown. It’s the type of offense Galloway is likely expecting to show up in Tampa, FL.

In his mind, Herbstreit is thinking about Iowa offenses of years past. However, Herbstreit countered by saying Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea is too good a defensive coach to see his unit give up 40.

“I got Clark Lea on my mind,” Herbstreit said. “He’s a defensive coach. He’s a really good defensive coach… [Iowa] could win 27 and win.”

From a scoring standpoint, Vanderbilt’s defense is inside the top 50 at 21.9 points per game. In fact, nobody got to the 40-point threshold on them during the regular season. Auburn came closest in an overtime game at 38. While a few teams have put up massive numbers on the Commodores, it’s never reached the level Golloway thinks it will vs. Iowa.

Herbstreit was doing the podcast from California, where he is set to call the Rose Bowl between Alabama and Indiana. Galloway is expected to be out there too, being a part of ESPN’s coverage. An early call time should come due to being on the West Coast, meaning somebody would really enjoy a Pop-Tart.

Maybe it’s the first meal the winner has of the new year. More than just a normal bowl game is on the line between Iowa and Vanderbilt. Pop-Tarts will change hands. A great thing to wager, considering the popularity of the bowl game at the moment.