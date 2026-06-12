Kirk Herbstreit reacts to 'sickening' Brendan Sorsby ruling, explains frustration

The reaction continues to pour in after a judge granted Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby an injunction in his eligibility lawsuit this week. To ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, it’s the latest instance of a local court stepping in when someone challenges NCAA rules.

The NCAA deemed Sorsby ineligible after an investigation found evidence of sports wagering, and he entered treatment for gambling addiction. He also admitted to placing thousands of bets, including on Indiana football games while he was on the Hoosiers’ roster. Per NCAA rules, the association deemed him ineligible, even after Texas Tech appealed.

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However, Judge Ken Curry granted Sorsby an injunction this week that states he is able to play for the Red Raiders after transferring from Cincinnati. But going beyond the gambling allegations of the situation, Herbstreit called the number of NCAA-related lawsuits “sickening” at the local level.

"It's sickening that if you don't hear what you like, you can just go to your local judge and find the answer that you want. I just don't know where this ends."



– @KirkHerbstreit on the Brendan Sorsby situation pic.twitter.com/QDAd9Vbie6 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) June 12, 2026

“I think the perception of how the sport is spinning out of control and there isn’t anybody in charge, let alone the gambling part of it … and I don’t know how much or how little he bet on,” Herbstreit told Dan Patrick. “It’s just the premise behind what has happened here and the fact that the NCAA ruled that he is ineligible, and then once again, we find a local judge. It’s sickening that if you don’t hear what you like, you can just go to your local judge and find the answer that you want.

“I just don’t know where this ends. If this is where we are right now, pretty much, ‘Do whatever the hell you want to do in this sport and if anybody says anything, just find a local judge to tell you the answer you want to get.'”

Kirk Herbstreit: ‘Who’s the governing body over the sport?’

While the NCAA has a number of court victories in eligibility lawsuits, the Brendan Sorsby decision isn’t the only notable loss in the last year. A judge granted Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss an injunction that will allow him to play for the Rebels in 2026 after the NCAA denied his medical waiver.

Charles Bediako was also granted a temporary restraining order to play for Alabama this past basketball season, despite playing games in the NBA G-League, before his request for a preliminary injunction was denied. Bediako played five games for the Crimson Tide under the TRO.

As a result, NCAA rules have come under legal fire. That’s why Kirk Herbstreit said his biggest question is more about who’s calling the shots in college sports – whether it’s the NCAA or not.

“I think the biggest thing for me, and I think all of us that follow college football, is who’s the governing body over the sport and what power does that governing body have, if any?” Herbstreit said. “The NCAA, when they found out about this, they ruled him ineligible.

“And like we’ve seen in many other cases, when somebody finds out that the NCAA didn’t give them the answer they want, they go, ‘No problem, we’re just going to go to our local jurisdiction, local judge, and find out if we can make this happen.’ And I think the perception is that the judge shows up in a black suit – in this case, in a red tie – and asks for an autograph after the after the proceedings.”