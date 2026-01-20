Kirk Herbstreit shares touching message to Lee Corso after Indiana national championship win

As confetti fell on the Indiana Hoosiers after beating Miami 27-21 to win the national championship game, Kirk Herbstreit took a moment to honor one of Indiana’s biggest supporters over the years — former head coach Lee Corso.

Corso, who retired from ESPN College GameDay this season, coached the Hoosiers from 1973–1982. Herbstreit revealed a conversation he had with the beloved college football icon ahead of his former team’s first championship win.

“I talked with him earlier today. He was completely dialed in and excited about what Indiana was doing,” Herbstreit said. “He was picking Indiana. He knew that they could pull this off and finish their season.

“And he said, ‘Hey, don’t forget 1979 — their first bowl season, our first Bowl victory as a school in 1979 beat BYU.’ I said, ‘Coach, we’ll never forget that.’ So Coach, if you’re out there, buddy, we love you. Congratulations to you and all the Hoosiers and all your former teammates and players.”

Corso has been a prominent figure in Bloomington since the 1970s. Having led Indiana to its first-ever bowl win in 1979, he was inducted into the Indiana Athletics Hall of Fame in 2010 as the third-winningest head coach in program history.

Herbstreit’s broadcast partner, Chris Fowler, who spent 25 years alongside Corso on the ESPN College GameDay panel, also sent a message to his former colleague. He also pointed out how Corso’s tenure in Bloomington ended.

“Love you, LC,” Fowler said. “He was fired by that school, but still loves them.”

Herbstreit said Corso was “absolutely” cheering on the Hoosiers despite this fact. 47 years after their first bowl win — IU is the 2026 College Football Playoff National Champions.

The Hoosiers certainly gave him something to cheer for. Indiana never trailed Miami during the matchup, and entered the second half with a 10-0 lead. The Hurricanes answered quickly on their first drive with a long touchdown run from Mark Fletcher Jr. A blocked punt from the Hoosiers allowed Indiana to take a 17-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Despite Miami’s best efforts (outscoring IU 14-10 in the fourth quarter), Indiana would prevail to win its first-ever national championship. QB Fernando Mendoza‘s lone touchdown came on a highlight reel run in the red zone and was held to 186 yards on 16-27 passing.

They’re now the first 16-0 team in college football since the 1894 Yale Bulldogs after the win. Truly an improbable rise for the Hoosiers, and something Corso is sure to be celebrating from home.