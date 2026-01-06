The Southeastern Conference is having a rough go of it this postseason. With Mississippi State‘s 43-29 loss to Wake Forest in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl last Friday, the SEC’s bowl record dropped to 4-9 overall, including a dismal 2-7 when not playing against another SEC opponent.

Look no further than No. 1 Indiana‘s (14-0) dominating 38-3 blowout of No. 9 Alabama (11-4) — long-considered the paragon of the SEC given its six national championships in 17 years under former head coach Nick Saban — in last Thursday’s Rose Bowl national quarterfinal to advance to this week’s College Football Playoff semifinals. But the 74-year-old Saban is now two years into retirement and working for ESPN.

Of course, the Crimson Tide aren’t alone in their bowl misery. Of the SEC’s 10 teams to qualify for a bowl game this postseason, nine ended their seasons with a loss. Only No. 6-ranked Ole Miss (13-1) is still standing ahead of Thursday’s Fiesta Bowl national semifinal against No. 10 Miami (12-2) for a chance to play for the CFP national championship on Jan. 19.

Should the Rebels’ historic 2025 season come to an end against the Hurricanes on Thursday, the SEC would fall to just 1-8 in bowl games against other Power Four conference opponents. The SEC’s lone victory against Power Four opponents came courtesy of No. 13 Texas’ 41-27 win over No. 18 Michigan of the Big Ten in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Eve. In fact, so far, the SEC is just 1-3 against the Big Ten and 0-3 against the ACC this postseason.

Kirk Herbstreit: ‘It seems like (SEC teams) get to these bowl games and they don’t compete’

Given those bowl struggles, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit suggested the entire SEC goes “back to the drawing board” during Monday’s episode of his Nonstop podcast with ESPN colleague Joey Galloway, as the pair of Ohio State alums called out the SEC for getting “embarrassed” this postseason.

“For 10 or 15 years, the SEC had the upper hand, … you have to give them their kudos, they played well as a group. But now the Big Ten as a group has played very, very well, (and) the SEC, they’ve got to go back to the drawing board when it comes to bowl games and this new 12-team Playoff,” Herbstreit said on the Nonstop podcast. “It seems like they get to these bowl games and they don’t compete, they get embarrassed. It’s like game after game where they’ve had some tough times.”

Galloway then suggested several SEC bubble teams effectively quit once they failed to make the 12-team College Football Playoff, specifically citing No. 14 Vanderbilt‘s 34-27 loss to No. 23 Iowa in the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

“I think for the SEC teams, it just has that feeling of if we don’t get to the Playoff, it’s screw it — it just doesn’t matter,” Galloway added.