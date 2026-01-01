Kirk Herbstreit: The Big Ten 'has flexed its muscles on the SEC' in College Football Playoff, bowl season

With No. 1 overall seed Indiana leading ninth-seeded Alabama 24-0 midway through the third quarter of Thursday’s Rose Bowl national quarterfinal, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit couldn’t help but point to the Big Ten’s overall dominance over the SEC the past two seasons, especially in the College Football Playoff.

Should the Big Ten champion Hoosiers finish the job against the Crimson Tide, it’d set up an all-Big Ten national semifinal in next week’s Peach Bowl between No. 1 Indiana and No. 5 Oregon after the Ducks blasted fourth-seeded Texas Tech 23-0 in the Orange Bowl earlier Thursday. An Alabama loss Thursday would drop the SEC’s record this bowl season to 3-7 against other Power Four teams, including 1-3 against the Big Ten specifically.

“Boy it’s been a tough couple of years for the SEC in this 12-team College Football Playoff, especially against the Big Ten,” Herbstreit said during Thursday’s Rose Bowl broadcast. “That’s always a debate between the two conferences, and the Big Ten – not only with Ohio State and Michigan winning the last two titles – but you look at the rest of these bowl games, boy the Big Ten, for the most part, has flexed its muscles on the SEC.”

