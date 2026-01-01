Kirk Herbstreit vs. rain storm at Rose Bowl was the must-watch ESPN College GameDay battle

The Rose Bowl in the beautiful city of Pasadena is known for a few constants. The San Gabriel Mountains, a great sunset, well-kept grass, and excellent football. This New Year’s Day, it’s preparing to host a massive College Football Playoff quarterfinal between Alabama and Indiana.

There’s a catch this year, though. In the morning of the game, it’s pouring rain at the Rose Bowl. That’s going to lead to some questions about the field conditions later, but first, it’s led to some very funny views of ESPN College GameDay, which is broadcasting live from the sideline there on New Year’s Day.

While the set does have a small cover to protect from the rain, it hasn’t been enough. With the rain coming down at an angle, the crew has been getting wet, leading to a must-watch battle between Kirk Herbstreit and the storm. You can see Herbstreit’s attempt to stay dry here:

Herbie live from a local soup kitchen pic.twitter.com/hMtv3U5e4T — Josh Pate (@JoshPateCFB) January 1, 2026

The poncho look didn’t necessarily work for Kirk Herbstreit. It was a bit better than the towels being placed on Nick Saban‘s back. None of those strategies seemed particularly effective in keeping dry while on set.

Later, the crew would turn things around when jackets were brought in to battle the elements. That came while they were at break, though, giving everyone a chance to gracefully add to jackets and stay a bit dryer for the second half of the show.

As for the field itself at the Rose Bowl, the tarp is down on it. A crew of groundskeepers has been working throughout the show, trying to drain the field. That includes using squeegees to brush the puddling water off the field.

Meanwhile, in the stands, towels were placed on the seats to try and keep things as dry as possible. However, that does seem to be a futile effort until the rain dies down.

The hope is that the rain will be done in Pasadena prior to the 4 p.m. EST kickoff at the Rose Bowl. However, the parade is still going to be wet and the sunset with the San Gabriel Mountains might be covered by an overcast sky. That also doesn’t promise the field will have been completely drained, either.

On the field, the Rose Bowl is playing host to a quarterfinal in the College Football Playoff. There, top-seeded Indiana is taking on Alabama, the nine-seed this year. On the line is a trip to the semifinal against either Oregon or Texas Tech.