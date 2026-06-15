Knox Kiffin picks up second SEC offer as interest rises for 2028 QB

The son of LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, Class of 2028 three-star quarterback Knox Kiffin, has started to see offers begin to roll in and another big one came in on Monday evening.

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The younger Kiffin nabbed his second SEC offer, this time the signal caller notched one from Vanderbilt. Kiffin announced receiving the offer from the Commodores on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“After a great camp and conversation I’m blessed to revive an offer from Vanderbilt,” Kiffin said in his social media post.

The Class of 2028 signal caller as the 2025 season progressed at Oxford started to put up some big numbers as the Chargers reached the MHSAA playoffs. Kiffin made a name for himself during the 2025 Mississippi high school football season, finishing last year completing 59 of 98 passes for 1,058 yards and 11 touchdowns for Oxford (Miss.).

Kiffin in the off-season transferred from Oxford to University Lab for his junior season. He’s the No. 511 overall prospect and No. 55 QB in the 2028 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also now the No. 13 junior in Louisiana.

The rising junior three-star passer has since transferred to University Lab and is expected to build off of last season’s numbers. Kiffin already has a number of collegiate offers on the table, including from Sacramento State, Arkansas State, Georgia Tech, Georgia State, FIU, Missouri, Washington and Western Kentucky.

More about University Laboratory School

“University Laboratory School (ULS) in Baton Rouge, LA, provides a rigorous academic environment alongside a wide range of extracurricular opportunities, including athletics. Located on the LSU campus, the school’s sports program emphasizes teamwork, discipline, and leadership. With access to state-of-the-art facilities, ULS offers sports such as basketball, football, soccer, and more, fostering personal growth and school pride among students.”