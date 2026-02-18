The Arizona basketball team announced some significant news on Tuesday night. Star freshman Koa Peat is expected to miss the next two games with a muscle strain “in his lower leg area.”

The program released a short statement on Twitter. Peat is averaging 13.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest.

“Koa Peat has a muscle strain in his lower leg area,” Arizona wrote on Twitter. “He will be re-evaluated next week and will return to the court when cleared by the medical staff.”

On3 will have more on this developing story shortly.