Kristy Curry releases statement after leaving Alabama for USF job

After a successful stint in Tuscaloosa, Kristy Curry is on the move. Curry accepted the USF job after spending 13 seasons at Alabama. The news broke on Tuesday evening, being a surprising one across women’s college basketball. USF has to feel quite happy with the hire, getting somebody who brought some postseason consistency to an SEC program.

Curry released a statement on Tuesday, talking about the opportunity at USF. She also mentioned the commitment the Bulls have made to competing. And as usual in these scenarios, the word “alignment” appears to be a pretty big one.

“I would like to thank Rob Higgins for the tremendous opportunity to lead a proud South Florida women’s basketball program,” Curry said. “A strong foundation is in place, and I look forward to building on it as we pursue conference championships and NCAA Tournament success. Rob and the University’s commitment to competing at the highest level—along with the clear vision and alignment at USF—are truly exceptional. I can’t wait to meet Bulls Nation and experience a rocking Yuengling Center.”

Michele Woods-Baxter spent the 2025-2026 season as USF’s interim head coach. Jose Fernandez had been the long-time lead of the program before leaving for the WNBA ranks with the Dallas Wings. USF needed to find somebody to fully replace Fernandez, landing on Curry.

Hired in 2014, building Alabama up took some time for Curry. She did not see a winning record until 2017 but the Crimson Tide still failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament. They did not do so until 2021, which began a nice run. Five of the next six seasons saw Alabama in the field, getting as high as a five-seed in 2025.

There was still a major roadblock, though — making the second weekend. Alabama lost in the Round of 32 on four occasions, most recently on Monday vs. Louisville. The last Sweet Sixteen for the Crimson Tide came in 1998 at the program’s height under head coach Rick Moody.

“Coach Curry did a commendable job with our women’s basketball team over the last 13 years, leading the program back to the NCAA Tournament and winning 20-plus games each of the last five seasons,” Alabama AD Greg Byrne said via X. “We appreciate her contributions and wish her and her family well moving forward. As we begin a national search for our next head coach, Alabama Athletics remains committed to the continued growth and investment in women’s basketball.”