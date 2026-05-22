Audio has emerged of a 911 call made prior to NASCAR driver Kyle Busch being taken to a hospital prior to his death. The caller on the other end of the 911 call told the operator that there was an individual dealing with “shortness of breath, very hot, thinks he’s going to pass out and is producing a little bit of blood — coughing up some blood.”

Michael Babcock of TMZ reports that Busch was taken to the hospital around 5:30 p.m. The caller on the 911 call did not appear to be frantic or panicked. He even instructed the emergency responders not to use sirens when approaching the building.

The caller on the phone directed the ambulance to be sent to General Motors Charlotte Technical Center. You can hear the audio in the call below.

Kyle Busch's medical emergency has been partially revealed by 911 audio obtained by TMZ Sports, with a caller saying the NASCAR superstar was struggling to breathe, overheating and coughing up blood. 💔 pic.twitter.com/1SnwM58Y7d — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) May 22, 2026

This is the second bit of information on Busch’s death that has emerged on Friday. Earlier in the morning, the very first details of what took place were reported, stating that Busch was found unresponsive in a racing simulator.

The Associated Press spoke to “several people familiar with the situation” following Busch’s death. The outlet reports that Busch was testing in a Chevrolet racing simulator in Concord on Wednesday before becoming unresponsive. He was then transported to the hospital in Charlotte, according to the AP.

At the time, Busch was hospitalized with what was just described as a “severe illness.” It was also announced that he would not be racing in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte this weekend.

“Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation,” the Busch family, Richard Childress Racing, and NASCAR said in a joint statement. “He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled, and he cared deeply about the sport and fans. Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level, and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series.