Kyle Larson reveals he misheard spotter, made critical mistake in Bristol NASCAR race

Kyle Larson made an error during the Bristol NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday. Per Dustin Albino of Jayski, Larson misheard his spotter, Tyler Monn, earlier in the run, which could have led to his fall off late in the second stage.

“When Monn told Larson there were 50 laps remaining in the stage, he thought he had heard 15 to go and went hard,” Albino wrote. The good news for Larson and the No. 5 team is that he bounced back and won the second stage to go along with his Stage 1 victory at Bristol.

We’ll have more on this story shortly.