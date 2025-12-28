Kyle Whittingham admits he didn't know if he was done coaching after stepping down at Utah before Michigan hire

On Dec. 12, Kyle Whittingham announced he’d be stepping down from his position as head coach at Utah after spending 21 seasons at the helm of the program. At the same time, Michigan fired head coach Sherrone Moore after he was charged with felony third-degree home invasion and two misdemeanors.

Just two weeks later, Michigan hired Whittingham to be its next head coach. During his introductory press conference on Sunday, the 66-year-old HC admitted he wasn’t sure whether he’d ever coach again after he resigned from Utah.

“It’s an honor to be able to be in this position. Twenty-one years at Utah. Stepped down a couple weeks ago. Wasn’t sure if I was finished or not. I still have a lot left in the tank,” Whittingham said. “You can count on one hand, the amount of schools that if they called, I would listen and I would be receptive to what they had to say.

“Michigan was one of those schools, definitely a top five job in the country, without a doubt. So, when the ball started rolling, and the more I learned about Michigan, the more excited I got. And I’m just elated to be here.”

Whittingham signed a five-year contract with Michigan worth an average of $8.2 million per year. Whittingham’s contract is 75% guaranteed. His 2026 salary is expected to be $8 million.

While Whittingham is far older than many of the other coaches who were signed during this hiring cycle, he’s also far more experienced. Whittingham was the head coach at Utah from 2005-25.

During his impressive tenure, he guided the Utes to a 177-88 overall record and three conference championships. Despite his illustrious résumé, Kyle Whittingham said he didn’t expect to hear from Michigan about its job opening.

“I didn’t expect that. Ironically enough, the timing was almost exactly the same from when I stepped down and when this job became open,” Whittingham said. “It was within a day or so of each other. Like I said when I stepped down, I felt like one thing I didn’t want to be is that coach that just stayed too long at one place.

“I just felt that the time was right to exit Utah. But, like I said, I still got a lot of energy, and felt like, ‘Hey, if the right opportunity came, then I would be all in on that.’ So, that’s what Michigan afforded me.”