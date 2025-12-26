Newly hired Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham is expected to target Utah offensive coordinator Jason Beck for the same role, On3’s Pete Nakos reports.

Beck spent this past season as Whittingham’s offensive coordinator at Utah after behind hired from New Mexico. With Beck calling plays, the Utah offense averaged 478.6 yards per game (second most in Big 12) and 41.1 points per game (second most in Big 12).

Sources tell @On3sports that Utah offensive coordinator Jason Beck is a name to know to be Michigan's next offensive coordinator. @mzenitz first. https://t.co/RJ1oIYDjee — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) December 26, 2025

Beck could do wonders for Michigan star quarterback Bryce Underwood, who is expected to return to Ann Arbor next season. This past season at Utah, Beck coached a quarterback who plays similarly to Underwood in Devon Dampier. Dampier enjoyed a strong year under Beck, passing for 2,180 yards and 22 touchdowns with just five interceptions. He also totaled 687 yards and seven scores on the ground.

The Oxnard, CA native has been all across the college football landscape since beginning his head coaching career as GA at BYU in 2007. His first D1 coaching job came in 2013, when he returned to BYU for a three-season stint. He then spent six seasons at Virginia (2016-2021) before jumping to Syracuse for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Beck’s final stop before Utah was New Mexico in 2024, where the Lobos went just 5-7 before he made the jump.

Beck will succeed former Michigan offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, who was on the staff for just one season before jumping to Missouri for the same position. Under Lindsey, the Wolverines offense averaged 398.8 yards per game (seventh best in Big Ten) and 27.6 points per game (11th best in Big Ten).

Although Whittingham is bringing his offensive coordinator with him to Michigan, he will not be bringing his defensive coordinator.

Defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley, who is in the midst of his 10th season in the position, was promoted to head coach. The situation is extremely similar to what occurred with Whittingham back in 2004, as he was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach following Urban Meyer‘s departure.