Landon Robideau explains controversial win over PJ Duke to reach NCAA Wrestling Finals

Landon Robideau needed the tiebreaker periods to beat Penn State’s PJ Duke to reach the NCAA Wrestling Finals. But it didn’t come without controversy as the Oklahoma State freshman advances to the big stage against Nebraska’s Antrell Taylor, the reigning champion.

As the two went to sudden victory, prior to the tiebreakers and tied 1-1, Duke appeared to have locked up a cradle off a scramble for the winning takedown. After a review, the officials waved it off, the match continued and Robideau ended up with a reversal in the tiebreakers that proved to be the difference.

The No. 5 seed was certainly the underdog against the phenomenal freshman from Penn State. But the Cowboy is one of four finalists for David Taylor in the end.

“Obviously we were wrestling and got in a position,” Robideau said. “He had a cradle. We do it all the time in practice, wave off takedowns. I was able to keep my foot on the outside, my arm on the outside, and wrestle through my position. Get to my base. They went and reviewed it, and no takedown.

“I kept my mindset straight. It didn’t really matter. If I had to wrestle, I had to wrestle. It mattered to me, I wanted to win, but it didn’t change anything. My mindset didn’t change. I was still focused on the match, and that kind of helped me wrestle the rest of the match.”

As far as Robideau getting the win, he got the reversal and rode Duke during the first 30-second tiebreaker period. That essentially clinched the match.

“Just get out fast,” Robideau said. “I remember early in the second period I got out right away, and his leg was close to my arm, and I hit a switch. I was able to catch the inside. I knew in the overtime match, reversals are big, and I can ride. I knew once I had the leg, to try to finish that and score two points.”

Next up is a rematch with a Taylor. The national champ from Nebraska beat Robideau 3-2 in tiebreakers earlier this year.

“Same thing. I kind of got asked a similar question after I faced Larkin. It’s the same here. I want to wrestle guys I’ve lost to,” Robideau said. “I want to wrestle the best guys in the country. Antrell’s put together a great tournament, but I know I have the tools and everything in this tournament. I’m know I’m the best guy at the weight. I want to go out there and prove it tomorrow night. So that’s what I’m going to do.”