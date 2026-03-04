Lane Kiffin has never been shy about sharing his thoughts on the state of college athletics. On Wednesday, he took aim at the NCAA over what he sees as an unintended consequence of the transfer portal era.

Kiffin reacted on social media to a statistic shared by 247Sports’ Isaac Trotter, who highlighted how dramatically roster continuity has changed across college sports. According to Trotter, just 22 high-major scholarship players will celebrate Senior Night this week in the realm of college basketball at the same school where they began their careers.

In the SEC, Mississippi State’s Shawn Jones Jr. is the only senior who stayed at one program for his entire career. Kiffin’s reaction to that news was blunt: “What a great system we have now @NCAA,” he wrote on X.

The numbers underscore a growing concern across college football and basketball. The combination of the transfer portal, coaching changes and NIL movement has reshaped roster stability, and completely changed what used to be an honoring of both player and program.

Senior Night, once a celebration of players who spent four or five years building a program, increasingly includes athletes who arrived just months earlier. If they’re still there at all.

Moreover, it’s ironic that Kiffin’s comment comes as he continues to embrace the portal himself, all while simultaneously criticizing the broader structure around it. The veteran coach has leaned heavily into the modern system throughout his career, but he has also repeatedly argued the current framework lacks guardrails.

He’s been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the portal this offseason, as well. After leaving Ole Miss following the regular season to become LSU’s head coach, Kiffin quickly made headlines by rebuilding the Tigers’ roster through transfers.

Among the most notable additions were quarterback Sam Leavitt from Arizona State and offensive tackle Jordan Seaton from Colorado. Moves that immediately raised expectations in Baton Rouge.

That aggressive portal approach is one reason ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum recently called Kiffin the winner of the offseason: “Lane Kiffin, how many times do I need to say that,” Finebaum said on Get Up. “He dominated the end of the season with his move, and then the CFP chaos, and then he brought in the portal.”

Finebaum believes Kiffin is stepping into the strongest situation of his coaching career at LSU, pointing to the program’s resources and recruiting base: “He’s never been in a place quite like this,” Finebaum added. “Neither Tennessee nor Ole Miss equals LSU.”

Still, Kiffin’s latest comment highlights the tension within modern college sports. While coaches rely on the transfer portal to compete, many also believe the system is fundamentally broken.

Senior Day numbers like the ones Trotter shared only add fuel to that debate. Until a change is made, this is the new reality, and Kiffin is just abiding by the NCAA’s rules.